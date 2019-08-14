NGT directs govt to modify National Clean Air Programme

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Expressing disapproval over the timeline to reduce air pollution, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Environment Ministry to modify the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) which proposes 20-30 per cent reduction of air pollution by 2024.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report, there is a proposal for national level target of 20-30 per cent reduction of PM2.5 and PM10 concentration by 2024 under the NCAP keeping 2017 as the base year."The timelines to reduce the air pollution by 20-30 per cent by 2024 needs to be reduced and the target of reduction needs to be increased, having regard to adverse effect on public health and in view of constitutional mandate of fundamental right to breathe clean air. Violation of such fundamental right cannot be allowed to be continued for such a longer time. The NCAP needs to be modified accordingly and a modified plan notified and implemented by the State instrumentalities in letter and spirit," the bench said.The tribunal also directed the CPCB and state pollution control boards to ensure assessment and installation of the requisite number of real time online continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring systems within six months. PTI PKS PKS SOMSOM