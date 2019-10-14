NGT directs HP govt to take steps for Stage-II clearance for Palchan-Rohtang Pass ropeway

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to take steps to initiate the Stage-II forest and wildlife clearance process within a month for the Palchan-Rohtang Pass ropeway and submit fresh a proposal for an eco-zone draft notification.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the state government to follow up the matter with the Ministry of Environment and Forests."The Irrigation and Public Health Department may ensure upgradation/completion of STPs at Marhi and Manali. Urban Development Department may take steps to complete waste to energy plant."Public Works Department may take steps for completion of parking and eco-friendly market near Gulaba. The steps may be completed expeditiously but not beyond July 31, 2020. If the work remains incomplete in any respect even upto July 31, an adverse entry must be made in the service record of the Additional Chief Secretary Incharge as well as the HOD concerned who are put to notice to complete their responsibility," the bench said in a recent order.The tribunal passed the order after perusing a status report by the Additional Chief Secretary of the state government which stated that Stage I Forest Clearance for diversion of forest land for the project has been granted but the Stage II Forest clearance was held up as the area was within 10 Km area of the wildlife sanctuary.Time period for notifying eco-sensitive zone draft notification had expired and de novo proposal was required to be submitted, it said.The green panel had earlier asked the state government to make all possible efforts to take forest clearance from the competent authority.The Himachal Pradesh government had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malana Ropeway Pvt Ltd for execution of the 9-km long Palchan-Rohtang ropeway to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 390 crore.The NGT has directed the state government to explore the possibility of passenger ropeways to other places like Bhrigu Lake, Hamta Pass, Patalsu Peak, Kothi Peak, Shilla Thatch and Chanderkhani Pass, where tourists can see snow. PTI PKS PKS TDSTDS