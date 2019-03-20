NGT directs Noida to remove encroachments in sector 48

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the removal of encroachments from the green belt in Noida sector 48 within two weeks.A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore said that despite the order passed by NGT in August last year the green belt area has not been fully cleared."Therefore, NOIDA is directed to take appropriate steps in compliance of the order of the tribunal so as to clear up the entire green belt in question," the bench said.The green panel also said that the land cleared of encroachments and structures, not part of the master plan 2021 and 2031, should be immediately restored as a green belt by planting trees.The NGT directions came on a plea filed by some residents of Noida sector 48 seeking restoration of the green belt which was allegedly damaged due to unauthorised encroachments, excessive extraction of groundwater and other illegal activities. The tribunal in order last year had said, "All structures or constructions on the land in question shall be removed except those which have been marked in the layout plan or master plan of 2021 and 2031."Respondents shall also leave those areas of the green belt, presently where an interim order passed by court of law is subsisting." PTI PKS SA