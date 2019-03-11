NGT directs police to remove encroachments by scrap dealers in R K Puram

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the police to remove encroachments due to construction of shops and godowns of scrap dealers in R K Puram here, on a plea alleging that it caused pollution.A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore asked the Station House Officer of the area to take immediate action against the encroachers as and when the municipal corporation informs him."After considering the submission by the counsels for the parties, we consider it proper to direct the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West Delhi, to ensure that there is no encroachment in the area in question... It shall also be the responsibility of the Deputy Commissioner of Police to see that the encroachers do not resettle in the area," the bench said. The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Khushi Sewa Sanstha seeking action against unauthorised commercial activity by scrap dealers in sector 1 of R K Puram and alleged that this was resulting in different forms of pollution.The plea had alleged that despite several complaints, no action was taken by the authorities concerned, resulting in the degradation of the environment.The tribunal also granted liberty to petitioner Khushi Sewa Sanstha that in case it has any grievance, it would be free to submit a representation to the Commissioner, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and the DCP giving out the details of the encroachments and their names so that proper action may be taken. During the hearing, the SDMC told the NGT that encroachments have been removed and they are keeping a continuous vigil over the area and as and when any encroachment is made, the same is immediately removed. "It has also been submitted by the SDMC counsel that some jhuggi and jhopdis which are existing in the area are to be looked into and taken care of by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board," the tribunal noted. PTI PKS PKS TIRTIR