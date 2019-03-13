NGT directs Rajasthan govt to conduct medical test of villagers in Nagaur district

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal Wednesday directed the Rajasthan government to conduct a complete medical test of villagers in Nagaur district who have been affected due to air pollution caused by stone crushers. A bench of Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore directed the director of medical health, Government of Rajasthan to constitute a team of at least three doctors from Jaipur, in consultation with the principal of Sawai Man Singh medical college and hospital, relating to pulmonary disease."The team so constituted shall immediately visit the villages namely Koliya, Naka ke Dhani, Nozalo ke Dhani and Bandolai ke Dhani, in Tehsil Didwana, District Nagaur and conduct a complete medical examination and prepare a report of all the persons affected," the bench said."The said team should inform in advance the Tehsildar, Tehsil Didwana, about the date of their visit. The report of the joint committee of medical experts should be submitted through the Director Medical Health within three weeks," the bench also comprising expert member S S Gabrayal said. The tribunal also directed the environment secretary to comply with the recommendations made by a joint inspection team of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Central Pollution Control Board and the Rajasthan Pollution Control Committee and submit a report before the next date of hearing. The NGT had earlier rapped the Rajasthan government for its failure to curb pollution caused by stone crushers in the state's Nagaur district and sought a report on their functioning. The tribunal was hearing a plea by local resident Bhanwara Ram, seeking implementation of September 2, 2015 order of the NGT, which had directed the closure of illegal stone crushers in Nagaur district.It had also directed the joint inspection team to inspect the stone crushers and submit a report on whether they have taken all anti-pollution measures and installed relevant devices. "They shall take ambient air quality at a particular area and of nearbycolonies located in Kolia village and Nagaio Ki Dhana, Nagaur district in Rajasthan," the NGT had said. PTI PKS PKS SNESNE