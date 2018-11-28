NGT directs SDMC to file action taken report on illegal motor vehicle service unit at Dwarka

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Wednesday to submit an action taken report on a plea alleging that an illegal motor vehicle sale and service unit was being run in residential area in Dhool Siras village in Dwarka here.A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to furnish a report as to why it has not taken any action itself instead of leaving it to the SDMC."Let the SDMC furnish a report of the action taken in the matter within one month from the date of receipt of copy of this order by e-mail at ngt.filing@gmail.com," the bench, also comprising Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore, said while posting the matter for consideration on January 30, 2019. The tribunal's order came after taking note of a letter by Bijwasan MLA Colonel Devinder Sehrawat alleging that the illegal motor vehicle sale and service unit was being run in residential area in Dhool Siras village at Dwarka here. The letter claimed that the unit was in non-conforming area and urged the commissioner at the SDMC to take necessary action in the matter. PTI PKS DPB