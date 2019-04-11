NGT directs SDMC to submit report on illegal encroachments at Samalkha Extension

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the deputy commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation to submit a report on illegal encroachments and unregulated markets at Samalkha Extension near Kapashera here. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order after perusing a report filed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The tribunal noted that the status report filed by the DPCC states that certain steps have been taken but it is not clear whether on the ground any effective action has been taken in the matter. "Let a report be filed in the matter before the next date by the deputy commissioner, SDMC," the bench, also comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan, said. The matter is posted for next hearing on July 25. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Narendra Vats contending that illegal encroachments and unregulated markets have come up at Samalkha Extension, East Telephone Exchange Road near Sonia Gandhi Camp, Samalkha village and National Highway 48. He alleged that various complaints were made to authorities concerned but no effective action has been taken till date. The plea also alleged that the municipal solid waste and other garbage generated by the hotels near the airport was disposed of unscientifically. PTI PKS PKS SNESNE