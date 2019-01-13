NGT directs traffic police to look into claims of diesel vehicles inside ITPO

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the traffic police to look into a plea alleging that diesel vehicles were being operated inside the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) premises at Pragati Maidan here even though only CNG vehicles are allowed. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the DCP (HQ), Delhi Traffic Police, Regional Transport Officer and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to jointly look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law within one month from the date of receipt of copy of the order. "The nodal agency will be the DPCC. A copy of this order, along with the complaint, be sent to the DPCC by e-mail for compliance," the bench said.It also reiterated that every order of the NGT was binding as a decree of court and non-compliance was actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. The direction came while taking note of a letter by city resident Anand Bhalla, who alleged that diesel vehicles were being operated, even though only CNG vehicles are allowed inside the India Trade Promotion Organisation.The petitioner alleged that diesel vehicles were run by collusion between the operators and officers of the ITPO. PTI PKS SRY