NGT directs UP govt to remove encroachment at Maharajpur village in Sahibabad

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to remove encroachments and illegal constructions at Maharajpur village in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad industrial area within two weeks.A bench, headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore, directed the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police of Ghaziabad, commissioner of the municipal corporation and Regional Manager of Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) to take immediate steps in this regard."The steps be taken within a period of two weeks. A report in this regard be submitted before the next date of hearing, with an advance copy to the other side," the bench, also comprising expert member Satyawan Singh Garbyal, said.The matter is listed for next hearing on February 14.The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by Ghaziabad native Janab Mangisuddin, seeking removal of encroachments and eviction of all illegal constructions and restore the green areas in the 145 acres as per the layout plan prepared by the NCR Planning Cell and the Architectural Cell of the UPSIDC.The tribunal had earlier said that it is not disputed that the lands earmarked as green areas referred to particularly with regard to khasra numbers have been encroached upon. "We therefore do not see any reason as to why these areas should not be made free from encroachment by the concerned respondents in accordance with law," the tribunal had said.The plea had sought directions to restore the parks which were left during the subdivision of the plots in site-4 industrial area Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district as per the subdivision policy and punish the industries and others on the polluter pays basis, besides closure of the offending industries. PTI PKS KJ