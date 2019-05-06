NGT directs UP pollution control body to submit report on medical waste disposal agency in Mathura

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Board to submit a report on a plea alleging violation of Bio Medical Waste Management Rules- 2016 by a waste disposal agency at Mathura district of the state.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the pollution control body to submit the report within a month and posted the matter for next hearing on August 22.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by environment activist Dharmendra Kumar Mehta seeking action against medical waste disposal agency in Mathura for not following Bio Medical Waste Management Rules- 2016.The plea, filed though advocate Gaurav Bansal, said that Chief Medical Officer, Mathura wrote a letter to Director General (Health) stating that medical waste collected on irregular basis in rural as well as urban areas by existing facility is putting adverse effect on public health, patients and hospital employees."Similarly, Indian Medical Association also issued a letter to Chief Medical Officer, Mathura and expressed its dissatisfaction on the working of common bio medical waste treatment plant and as such requests for an alternative facility."Despite of the fact that Respondent No. 05 has not been able to operate its unit according to the parameters as provided in Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act- 1981, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act - 1986 and Bio Medical Waste Management Rules- 2016, Regional Officer, Mathura on dated February 6 issued NOC to it under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981," the plea alleged.The plea has sought constitution of a joint committee of officials of Central Pollution Control Board and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board for inspection of plant of Common Bio Medical Waste Disposal facility. It has also sought direction to Uttar Pradesh Pollution Board to take action against the medical facility for violating various provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act - 1976, Bio Medical Waste Management Rules- 2016. PTI PKS PKS SOMSOM