NGT expresses dissatisfaction over report on compliance of solid waste management in Agra

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has expressed dissatisfaction over the report filed by the Uttar Pradesh government over compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in Agra city and said it shows very little progress. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel here said there is nothing to show that the gap with regard to treatment capacity of solid waste to the tune of 690 tonnes per day has been met, nor has the gap of 156 million litres per day in water supply been addressed. It noted that 61 per cent of untreated sewage was being discharged into river Yamuna. The tribunal also directed the state government to furnish Rs 25 crore performance guarantee, as per its earlier order, within two weeks, failing which the coercive measures will have to be taken. PTI PKS SA