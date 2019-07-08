NGT forms panel to remove encroachment, restore park in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has constituted a panel to look into reports of encroachment and illegal factories being run from a park in Ghaziabad and asked it ensure the ground's restoration within a month.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Ghaziabad resident Hari Kishan, who has sought the removal of encroachment in a park in Rajiv Colony in Sahibabad.The panel comprises Ghaziabad district magistrate, Ghaziabad Development Authority vice chairman, SSP, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board member-secretary and the municipal commissioner.NGT said UPPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination during the probe and the panel has been asked to meet within a week to plan and execute the order."This will be in addition to prosecution and recovery of compensation for damages to the environment," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said.The matter has been listed for further hearing on Sep 16.Previously, a report submitted to the tribunal confirmed illegal construction in the park. It stated that illegal plastic and textile factories were being operated from there without valid consent. PTI PKS ABHABH