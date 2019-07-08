NGT forms panel to remove encroachment, restore park in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has constituted a panel to look into reports of encroachment and illegal factories being run from a park in Ghaziabad and asked it ensure the ground's restoration within a month.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Ghaziabad resident Hari Kishan, who has sought the removal of encroachment in a park in Rajiv Colony in Sahibabad.The panel comprises Ghaziabad district magistrate, Ghaziabad Development Authority vice chairman, SSP, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board member-secretary and the municipal commissioner.NGT said UPPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination during the probe and the panel has been asked to meet within a week to plan and execute the order."This will be in addition to prosecution and recovery of compensation for damages to the environment," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said.The matter has been listed for further hearing on Sep 16.Previously, a report submitted to the tribunal confirmed illegal construction in the park. It stated that illegal plastic and textile factories were being operated from there without valid consent. PTI PKS ABHABH
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today