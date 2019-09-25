NGT issues show cause notices to five star hotel, others over encroachments in Ghaziabad green belt

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday issued show cause notices to a five star hotel, and others including a hospital in Ghaziabad on a plea alleging illegal encroachments in the green belts in the National Capital Region. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore issued notices to the five star hotel Radisson Blu, Angel Mega Mall, Yashoda Super Specialty hospital in Kaushambi and Dabur India Limited in Sahibabad."The registry is directed to issue notices to these respondents by tomorrow positively. Further, they are directed along with the notice a copy of the report of the Court Commissioner be also sent and a reference of the same be made in the notice itself," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on October 14. The order came after perusing a report filed by advocate Priyanka Swami, who has been appointed as the Court Commissioner, and hearing the submissions by the counsel of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.The NGT had appointed the Court Commissioner to know the compliance of its direction on illegal encroachments in the green belts of Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region (NCR).The tribunal's direction had come on the plea filed by advocate Shariq Abbas Zaidi alleging that NGT's February 8 order directing the Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad to take immediate steps for removal of encroachment from green belt has not been executed. Zaidi had sought action against the encroachments in the green belt area and reckless dumping of waste by the municipal bodies. PTI PKS RCJ