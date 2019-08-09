NGT modifies order against NHIDCL for dumping muck into Bhagirathi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has modified its order which had directed state-run NHIDCL to deposit Rs 2 crore as penalty for dumping muck into the Bhagirathi river in Uttarakhand. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has now asked National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to furnish a performance guarantee within a month. "We modify the order dated November 1, 2018 requiring deposit of Rs 2 crore as compensation to the effect that instead of depositing the said amount, the NHIDCL may furnish a performance guarantee to the satisfaction of CPCB within one month undertaking to take the remedial measures by March 31, 2020 failing which the amount of performance guarantee will be forfeited," the bench said in a recent order. The order came on a plea seeking modification of the NGT order by the NHIDCL pursuant to which the tribunal had sought report to ascertain the adequacy of precautionary measures and shortcomings in terms of muck quantity generated and disposed. The tribunal has directed that the recommendations be carried out and verified by the Central Pollution Control Board. The green panel had imposed the compensation while hearing a plea filed by environment activist Gaurav Jain, who had alleged that NHIDCL was dumping muck into Bhagirathi river during construction of road in a reckless manner. PTI PKS SA