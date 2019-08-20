NGT monitoring committee reviews progress on cleaning rivers in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) The monitoring committee, constituted by the National Green Tribunal, on Tuesday emphasised on the need to put in place an effective mechanism for cleaning rivers in Punjab.Chairman of the monitoring committee Justice Pritam Pal (retd) reviewed progress of action plan chalked out for the cleaning of rivers in its sixth meeting here.He asked noted environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal to ensure cleaning of 'Buddha Nullah' in Ludhiana on the scientific lines, besides roping in all religious, social and non-government organisations to undertake the noble cause in a mission mode, according to an official release here.He also asked the Punjab Pollution Control Board and Ludhiana Municipal Corporation to extend all possible assistance for the execution of this task, which is likely to begin in the last week of September.With a view to create awareness amongst industrialists about hazardous impact of pollution on natural resources and human life, the committee also decided to organise a mega workshop at Ludhiana to sensitise them.The committee also desired that eminent environmentalists and experts from the Central Pollution Control Board be invited to deliberate on the vital issues concerning water, air and environmental pollution and its ill-effects on the human life.Dwelling on the marked improvement in the quality of river waters, Punjab Principal Secretary (Environment) Rakesh Verma apprised that water quality of the river Beas had improved from class C to class B, (the desired river quality level).While monitoring the functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs), the committee underscored the need for a constant and thorough inspection of the STPs.Taking part in the deliberations, Seechewal underlined the need for immediately initiating strict action against defaulting industrial units polluting air, water and environment in the state.He also asked the PPCB to be tough against the erring industries by imposing heavy penalties and not showing any complicity on this count as a deterrent. PTI CHS SNESNE