NGT orders action against illegal mining in Haryana's Mahendragarh district

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Mahendragarh district in Haryana to take action against illegal mining in the area following a plea alleging unauthorised extraction of minor minerals.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the official to constitute a joint team of officers from the state's mining and forest department, pollution control board and representative of revenue administration.The green panel ordered the Deputy Commissioner to submit the report on the issue within a month."If any illegality is found, respondent no 7 (Deputy Commissioner) may take appropriate action and such action taken may also be mentioned in the report sent to this tribunal. The Applicant is directed to furnish a set of papers to respondent no. 7 within one week," the bench said while posting the matter for February 25. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana native Lakhi Ram seeking stopping of illegal sand and gravel mining at Nangal Choudhary in Mahendergarh district and also for closure of screening plants/stone crushers within 1 km from the periphery of the habitation in villages in the said block.According to the applicant, the mining and felling of trees are taking place in Krishnawati river bed in villages Datal, Dostpur and Bhedanti."Groundwater is being illegally extracted for purposes other than drinking. Even though the area is critical in terms of the availability of the ground water, the extraction of water is taking place for washing purposes," the plea said. PTI PKS SA