NGT orders inspection of twin ponds in Mathura

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed a committee to inspect the twin ponds in Radha and Shyam kund in Mathura after a plea alleged dumping of sewage and domestic waste in them. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a committee comprising UP Pollution Control Board, Mathura District Magistrate and Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam and directed the panel to submit a report within two months. It noted that micro-biological tests carried out earlier by S N Medical College, Agra found the presence of bacterial infection cholera in the waters of Radha Kund and Shyam Kund. "Increased number of cases of diarrheal disease outbreak and the aforementioned tests link the outbreak of diseases to the water quality of the two kunds. In view of allegations, we find it necessary to require a joint inspection and action taken report," the bench said. The nodal agency will be the UPPCB for coordination and compliance and a copy of this order be sent each to the UPPCB, the District Magistrate, Mathura and Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam by e-mail for compliance, the tribunal said. It also directed the petitioner to submit a set of papers to UPPCB, District Magistrate, Mathura and Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam and file an affidavit of service within a week. The matter is posted for next hearing on August 21. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Sushil Raghav seeking remedial steps to stop discharge of sewage and domestic waste into Radha Kund and Shyam Kund in Arita village in Mathura. According to the applicant, in absence of proper sewerage system, accumulated sewage and domestic waste is being dumped into the Radha Kund. The plea said: "The (S N Medical College) report concluded that the water was not fit for drinking and the reason for the increased instances of food poisoning could be attributed to the contaminated water of the Radha Kund and Shyam Kund. "A study carried out by the Department of Zoology, MSJ government P G College, Bharatpur, Rajasthan also reveals that physiochemical parameters such as turbidity, alkalinity, hardness, sulphates and chlorides in the water of the Radha Kund and Shyam Kund substantially exceeded the prescribed limits given by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Central Pollution Control Board." PTI PKS SA