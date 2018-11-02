NGT orders meeting of DJB, North DMC, ASI to rejuvenate lake inside Roshanara Bagh

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed various authorities including ASI to hold a meeting for considering ways to rejuvenate a lake inside the historical Mughal-era garden Roshanara Bagh.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ordered a joint meeting of the representatives of the CEO, Delhi Jal Board, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India within one month.The tribunal initiated the proceedings on receipt of a letter alleging that lake at Roshanara Garden, Shakti Nagar, Delhi has dried on account of excessive use of ground water. The petitioner Sachin Goel suggested that treated sewage water be channelised into the lake and the same may be supplied by the Delhi Jal Board.He said untreated sewage water may be sourced from Nazafgarh drain and the cost of Sewage Treatment Plant may be recovered from the citizens. "Accordingly to the applicant, the rejuvenation of lake would lead to improvement in air quality, decrease of contamination of Yamuna, increase in migratory birds, recharging ground water, lake view being available to the viewers. "We are of the view that the suggestions in the letter ought to be considered in a joint meeting," the bench also comprising Justice S P Wangdi and expert member Nagin Nanda said. The Mughal-style garden was built by Roshanara Begum, the second daughter of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. It is situated in Shakti Nagar in North Delhi. PTI PKS SA