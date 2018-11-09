NGT orders probe against industrial unit running in residential area of Wazirpur

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to inquire and take action against an alleged illegal building running industrial activity in its premises in Wazirpur here.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the municipal corporation and the pollution monitoring body to look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law."We direct the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to jointly look into the matter and take such steps as may be found necessary in accordance with the law. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee will be the nodal agency," the bench said.The green panel said the report of the steps taken be furnished to it on or before December 15, 2018 by e-mail and posted the matter for consideration in the last week of January 2019.The tribunal's order came while hearing a plea filed by city resident Mohd. Salim alleging that an illegal four storeyed building has been constructed in Wazirpur."In its basement, plastic manufacturing factory has been installed which was closed at one time but has restarted. There is also a nickel factory. Used acid is discharged in the drains polluting the environment. On the top floor, dyeing of clothes is taking place which is also polluting to the environment. All these activities are without any license or permission," the plea alleged. The tribunal had earlier ordered closure of industrial units running in "non-conforming" residential areas and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the Delhi government and others for their "defaults and inaction" towards violation of rules. PTI PKS PKS INDIND