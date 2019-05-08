NGT orders probe into illegal operation of PVC units in Narela

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and others to probe the allegation of illegal operation of PVC units in Narela here.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel formed a committee comprising officials from DPCC, North Delhi District Magistrate and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to look into the matter. It was hearing a plea filed by residents of Kamruddin Nagar village at Narela alleging illegal operation of PVC units."Let joint committee take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report in the matter within two months by e-mail at ngt.filing@gmail.com. The nodal agency will be the DPCC for coordination and compliance," the bench said.The tribunal also directed that a copy of this order, along with complaint, be sent each to the DPCC, District Magistrate and the NDMC by e-mail for compliance."Needless to say that order of National Green Tribunal is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action including prosecution, in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010," the bench said.The matter is posted for next hearing on August 30.The petition stated that though the MCD had sealed some units, many other engaged in manufacturing of PVC grinder etc. are still continuing.It is necessary to remove three-phase electricity connections so as to prevent operation of PVC units which cause a lot of pollution, it said. PTI PKS RT