NGT orders status quo on construction of commercial complex above Bhikaji Cama Place metro station

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday ordered status quo on construction of a commercial complex above Bhikaji Cama Place metro station after a plea alleged that it is a designated park as per the Delhi Master Plan, 2021.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also sought a report from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the issue.The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by "residents of Delhi through senior citizen Shobha Aggarwal" against the alleged illegal construction of the commercial complex above the metro station by the DMRC.The plea, filed through advocate Saliq Shafique, said the area, which is spread over approximately a hectare, is designated as a park as per the Delhi Master Plan, 2021, and located on Sudhir Tyagi Marg in Netaji Nagar here. According to the plea, the DMRC in 2012 proposed construction of an underground metro station at Bhikaji Cama Place for expansion of its Phase III of MRTS (Majhlis Park to Shiv Vihar) Project.The metro station was proposed to be built underground. It was designed to be constructed under the district park and the first parcel of land was transferred on temporary basis for easing the construction of the metro station, it said."Second parcel of land, which is adjacent to the District Park (green belt), was transferred on permanent basis for entry, exit and ventilation shaft of the metro station," the plea said."It is to mention that the EIA (environment impact assessment) Report dated August 2011 in Para 4.2.2 of the DMRC also records that some portion of land for the Phase-III of the project will be acquired on temporary basis and will be returned once the construction of project will be completed," it said.The construction at the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station began in July 2012 and workers started uprooting the trees with the help of excavators. The locals were assured that the park would be redeveloped and more trees will be planted once the construction of the metro station was completed, the plea claimed.It said following the false assurance given by the DMRC, the local residents and public did not protest the removal of trees considering the fact that development of metro station will benefit the people at large.The DMRC, instead of redeveloping the park after completion of the construction work and operation of underground Bhikaji Cama Place metro station in July 2019 published a notice inviting bookings for the four-storey commercial complex at the same location, they said.The NGT posted the matter for next hearing on September 19.