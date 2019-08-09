NGT orders status quo on construction of commercial complex above Bhikaji Cama Place metro station

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday ordered status quo on construction of a commercial complex above Bhikaji Cama Place metro station after a plea alleged that it is a designated park as per the Delhi Master Plan, 2021.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also sought a report from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the issue.The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by "residents of Delhi through senior citizen Shobha Aggarwal" against the alleged illegal construction of the commercial complex above the metro station by the DMRC.The plea, filed through advocate Saliq Shafique, said the area, which is spread over approximately a hectare, is designated as a park as per the Delhi Master Plan, 2021, and located on Sudhir Tyagi Marg in Netaji Nagar here. PTI PKS PKS DIVDIV