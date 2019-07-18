NGT raps official over delay in affidavit on Southern Ridge encroachments

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has rapped an official for delay in submitting information regarding encroachments in the Southern Ridge area.A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore took exception over the submission by New Delhi District Magistrate who sought more time.NGT noted that as per its June 26 order, affidavits have been filed by district magistrates of South and South East about the total areas to be demarcated and illegal construction identified.It is difficult to understand as to why New Delhi DM could not file an affidavit whereas the other two DMs have done so, the NGT order said Wednesday."It is due to such...manner in which the officers are perusing the matter that demarcation and fencing of South East Delhi ridge could not be done so far, whereas...present proceedings are continuing since 2013-14. The usual excuse is being made by the officers, even today, that she has recently joined," the bench said.The tribunal granted one week to the District Magistrate to file the affidavit and asked the counsel for the applicant to respond to the affidavits filed by the DMs.It also directed the officers to be present before it on August 9, the next date of hearing.The tribunal had earlier rapped the Delhi government over improper depiction of encroachments on forest land in Southern Ridge area and sought a proper map giving complete details.The green panel had earlier slammed the department over varying figures on forest land encroachments in Southern Ridge area and said it did not want tamasha' and sought authentic information on the issue.The tribunal was hearing a bunch of pleas filed by South Delhi resident Sonya Ghosh and others against encroachments on forest land in the Southern Ridge area and seeking their removal.NGT had directed the Delhi government to adhere to the time schedule and expeditiously carry out demarcation of the area falling within their limits.It had said the city government was "frustrating" the orders of the green panel on one pretext or another and showing "disdainful conduct" in the matter. PTI PKS SA