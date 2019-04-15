NGT refuses to hear plea against order to shut down illegal scrap units in Mayapuri

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal Monday refused to hear a plea against its order to shut down illegal scrap industries in Mayapuri that are causing pollution.A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said it has only directed authorities to implement 2015 order of the tribunal."We are not going to hear it. We have already passed a detailed order. We have said nothing new, but only asked authorities concerned to comply with the order which was passed on May 14, 2015 to close illegally and unauthorisedly operating scrap industries in Mayapuri," the bench said.The observations came after a plea was mentioned by some traders seeking urgent hearing against April 11 order of the tribunal directing the Delhi government to close illegal scrap units.Earlier, officials conducting a sealing drive in Mayapuri area sustained injuries when local scrap dealers allegedly pelted stones at them.The tribunal had slammed the Delhi government for not taking action against illegal scrap industries in Mayapuri that are causing pollution, saying why is the chief secretary feeling helpless in protecting lives of victims.It had directed the chief secretary and the chairman and member secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee to respond why they should not be jailed and be prosecuted if illegal activities are not stopped and people remain suffering on account of illegal activities.The green panel had also ordered the officials to appear before it on May 3 with compliance report.The NGT had earlier directed the AAP government to furnish a performance guarantee of Rs 5 crore within a month for failing to act against illegal scrap units in Mayapuri here.The green panel had also directed an oversight committee headed by former high court judge Justice Pratibha Rani to monitor the working of a seven-member Special Task Force, which was formed to take action against the units involved in dismantling of heavy vehicles.The NGT had taken note of an English newspaper report about the scrap business in Mayapuri.The news item said authorities have failed to take necessary steps of stopping illegal industrial activities resulting in toxic fumes being released in the air. PTI PKS KJKJ