NGT seeks action plan to stop discharge of polluted water in Yamuna

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought an action plan from a committee headed by CPCB to stop discharge of polluted water in the Yamuna river and prosecute the offenders. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed various authorities -- Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Jal Board, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Noida and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board -- to hold a joint meeting on the issue within a month. "The Nodal Agency will be CPCB for coordination and compliance.The report of the action taken be furnished to this tribunal within two months bye-mail," the bench said while posting the matter for consideration on May 20. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Noida resident Abhisht Kusum Gupta against disposing of sewer waste in the irrigation canal near Sector 137 in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.According to the applicant, sewer waste coming from villages situated near Sector 137, Noida, is being drained into the irrigation canal. The tribunal had earlier directed the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to submit report on dumping of waste in an irrigation canal. According to the report, the drain is originating from Kondli in Delhi and other drains are also connected to the said drain. "Kondli drain carries polluted effluent from Delhi and thereafter joins river Yamuna at Noida Sector 168. Sewage is also being dumped into the drain in Sector 137, Noida. It was found that the water quality was not up to the standards. The Noida has also written a letter to the Chief Secretary, Delhi," the NGT noted. "In view of the above, action is also required to be taken by the authorities at Delhi including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The coordination will be required by a central agency as two states are involved in dealing with the matter," the bench also comprising Justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan, said. PTI PKS SA