NGT seeks action taken report on illegal construction in Tughlakabad Extension

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to submit an action taken report on illegal constructions in the Tughlakabad Extension area here.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel sought the report after perusing a report from a committee comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board and the SDMC."Let an action taken report be now furnished in respect of stopping of illegal activities, prosecuting the guilty and recovery of compensation for the damage caused to the environment which should be adequate to recover the cost of restoration as well as deterrent," the bench said. The tribunal said that the report may be furnished before August 8 via e-mail.The committee informed the bench that the constructions are in "unauthorised and unauthorised regularised colony" having no clearance or approved building plans."Garbage/waste/filth were found scattered all around the entire colony creating very unhygienic conditions for living. Appropriate agencies may be directed for garbage collection and maintaining cleanliness in the area," the report said.The tribunal said that no action has been taken by the SDMC or the DPCC in spite of the above conclusions.The NGT was hearing a plea filed by local resident Nanak Singh, alleging violation of environmental laws by illegal construction without any sanctioned plan in street numbers 35, 20, 21, 22, RZ-261A and 19 in Tughlakabad Extension. The plea contended that such constructions are hazardous to public health and the environment. PTI PKS GVS