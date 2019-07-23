NGT seeks report from Himachal govt on dumping of debris on Satluj river bed

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to furnish a report on a plea alleging dumping of road construction debris on the river bed of Satluj.A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a committee comprising secretary of the Public Works Department, Himachal Pradesh state pollution control board and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of the state to look into the matter, and asked it to submit a report."Let the Secretary, PWD, Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh State PCB and PCCF, Himachal Pradesh furnish a factual and action taken report on the subject mentioning the remedial measures taken in the State against dumping of debris and garbage in the rivers and forests in the course of execution of such construction works, and about the particular incidents mentioned in this application within two months by e-mail," the bench said.The nodal agency for compliance and coordination will be the Himachal Pradesh state pollution control board, the tribunal said. The matter was posted for hearing on December 3.It also directed the petitioner in the case to furnish a separate set of papers to the PWD secretary, state pollution control board and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and file affidavit of service within a week.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Himachal Pradesh resident Rajiv Verma seeking action against dumping of debris of road construction on the river bed of Satluj.The applicant also submitted photographs of dumping by a private contractor at Nichar in Kinnaur district.According to the applicant, the Public Works Department is not protecting the environment by checking such illegal practices. PTI PKS SRY