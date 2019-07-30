NGT seeks report from SDMC on plea to desilt drain abutting temple in South Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on a plea seeking execution of an order to desilt a drain abutting a temple on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road here. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the SDMC to furnish action-taken report within a month. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Shri Shri Thakur Ram Chandra Dev Association alleging that the authorities had failed to execute the 2016 order that was passed by the tribunal to prevent waterlogging. "According to the applicant, desilting is not being done nor the drain is being cleared. Before proceeding further in the matter, we require a factual and status report to be furnished by the SDMC," the bench said. It has sought directions to the government and civic bodies to "undertake regular cleaning and desilting of the drains abutting the temple complex to avoid waterlogging in future". The tribunal in 2016 had said, "The SDMC shall clean and desilt all the drains lying within its territorial area, particularly the drain lying abutting the temple complex of the applicant association situated along the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, and complete such work within one month, and shall keep the said drains clean and desilted in future to avoid waterlogging of the said temple." PTI PKS PKS INDIND