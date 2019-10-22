NGT seeks report on alleged tree felling by Reliance Jio in Kurnool

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the principal chief conservator of forests of Andhra Pradesh to ensure submission of a report within a month on the action taken on alleged tree felling by Reliance Jio while laying optical fibre cable in Kurnool district. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that despite its direction, the divisional forest officer (DFO) has not submitted the action taken report. The DFO had told the NGT that 125 avenue trees of species such as Kanuga, Seematangedu, Peltofurum and Neem had been cut without permission. The tribunal had directed the DFO to take further action in accordance with law. However, a letter dated July 15 was filed by the DFO seeking time. "In view of the said letter, the matter which was to come up on April 15 was rescheduled to May 24, July 17, August 28 and October 17 but no report has been received even till date," the bench noted. "Let the principal chief conservator of forests, Andhra Pradesh ensure that the report is positively furnished within one month from today, failing which this tribunal will have no other option except to take coercive measures," the bench said. The order came on a letter written by Andhra Pradesh-native C Janardana Reddy alleging that Reliance Jio, while laying underground fibre-optic cable from Nannur to Veldurthi village, uprooted fully grown trees using heavy machinery. The petitioner had also annexed a clip of newspaper reports, along with a resolution of Water Shed Development Committee, Kalugotla. PTI PKS SMN