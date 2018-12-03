NGT seeks report on dumping of waste in Noida's irrigation canal

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to submit report on dumping of waste in an irrigation canal near Sector 137 in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the NOIDA and the state pollution control board to furnish a joint report about the factual aspects in the case."The UPPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance of this direction. A copy of this order be sent by e-mail to the UPPCB. The report may be furnished by the UPPCB to this Tribunal by e-mail," the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Noida resident Abhisht Kusum Gupta against disposing of sewer waste in theirrigation canal. According to the applicant, sewer waste coming from villages situated near Sector 137, NOIDA, is being drained into the irrigation canal, coming from the village Kondli, Sector 137, NOIDA. This activity is prohibited under the provisions of The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The applicant claimed that he had approached the authorities concerned but to no avail. PTI PKS PKS TIRTIR