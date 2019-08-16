NGT seeks report on plea alleging air, noise pollution by diesel generators in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The NGT has sought a report from Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on a plea alleging air and noise pollution due to use of diesel generator sets in the city.In a recent hearing, a bench headed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel formed a committee comprising of GDA and UPPCB members and sought a report on a plea filed by a retired judge and others."With a view to examine the allegation, it will be appropriate to require a factual and action taken report from Ghaziabad Development Authority and UP state pollution control board. The nodal agency will be the state pollution control board for compliance and coordination. The report (should) be furnished to this tribunal within a month by email," the bench said.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Justice (retired) A K Roopanwal and others alleging that Presidium School and Indirapuram Habitat Centre are using diesel generator sets, creating air and noise pollution in Indirapuram and Ghaziabad in violation of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.Air pollution is also affecting the schoolchildren and inhabitants of the area and the diesel is being stored in painting drums in open which is life-threatening, the plea said.The matter was listed for further consideration on October 22. PTI PKS PKS DIVDIV