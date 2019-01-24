NGT slams DPCC over report on pollution caused by dyeing industry in Malviya Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal slammed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Thursday for not submitting a proper report on a plea alleging air pollution caused by chemicals released by a dyeing industry in Malviya Nagar area here. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel expressed dissatisfaction over the DPCC report and asked it to submit a fresh report. "Proceedings have been initiated on the basis of a letter received by post, alleging that dyeing and chemical business is being carried at R-85, Basement, Khidki Extension, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, resulting in air pollution by the chemicals released from the factory, affecting the health of the inhabitants," the bench had noted. "No facts have been furnished nor ownership of the building or of the person who was carrying out illegal activities ascertained. Neither any money recovered. What is this report you (DPCC) have filed? Give us a proper report within one month," the bench said. It reiterated that every order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. The green panel's direction came on a letter filed by the Residents Welfare Association Malviya Nagar seeking action against the industry involved in dyeing and chemical business. The plea alleged that the industry was causing air pollution by releasing chemicals from the factory which was affecting the health of the residents in the area. PTI PKS SA