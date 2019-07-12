NGT's JK panel seeks report from DCs on implementation of solid waste management rules

Jammu, Jul 12 (PTI) The state panel of the National Green Tribunal Friday sought reports from all deputy commissioners in Jammu and Kashmir on the implementation of solid waste management rules in the state, officials said.The chairman of the state-level monitoring committee, constituted by the NGT for implementation of the solid waste management rules, 2016 for Jammu and Kashmir, has sought report from the deputy commissioners (DCs) of all the districts on the status of implementation of the rules, they said.The rules impose duty on the DC of a district to periodically review the performance of local bodies of his district, they said. "The National Green Tribunal on January 16 this year, while constituting SLMCs for the states, has directed to the deputy commissioners to hold monthly meeting and submit a report to the Urban Development Department with regard to implementation of the rules," the order said.It stated that the chairman of the monitoring committee, Justice (Retd.) Janak Raj Kotwal, has asked the administrative secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department to call the report from the Deputy Commissioners, while pointing out that the reports about unscientific transportation, dumping and disposal of the solid waste are pouring in through different sources, which cause serious hazard to environment. PTI AB DPB