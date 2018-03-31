NHAI awarded projects worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore in FY18

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) today said it has awarded projects worth Rs 1,22,000 crore for constructing about 7,400 km of highways in the fiscal 2017-18.

"In Financial Year 2017-18, NHAI has awarded 150 road projects of 7,400 kilometre worth Rs 1,22,000 crore.In last 5 years, the average length of road projects awarded by NHAI was 2,860 Km with 4,335 Km awarded in the last financial year," it said in a statement.

"In comparison, the length of projects awarded in FY 2017-18 is an all-time high and a record achievement by NHAI since its inception in 1995," it added.

NHAI said out of the total projects awarded, 3,791 km length was awarded on EPC mode at a cost of Rs 43,000 crore while 3,396 km was awarded on hybrid annuity mode at a cost of Rs 76,500 crore and 209 km on toll mode at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.

The projects awarded include 1,234 km in Rajasthan, 739 km in Maharashtra, 747 km in Odisha, 725 km in Uttar Pradesh, 511 km in Tamil Nadu, 504 km in Andhra Pradesh, 468 km in Karnataka, 449 Km in Gujarat, 389 km in Madhya Pradesh, 331 km in Haryana, 232 km in Bihar, 201 km in Jharkhand, 189 km in Telangana, 126 km in West Bengal, 120 km in Punjab, 100 km in J&K and balance in other states. PTI SVK BAL BAL