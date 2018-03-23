NHAI awards Rs 149 cr highway proj in Punjab

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded a Rs 149.49 crore project to Ceigall India-Inderjit Mehta Constructions (JV) for widening of a stretch on National Highway No 354 in Punjab, the government today said.

The NHAI has issued Letter of Award (LOA) for "two-laning with paved shoulder/Four-Laning of Ramdas to Gurdaspur section of NH-354" to Ceigall India Ltd-Inderjit Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd (JV) at a cost of Rs 149.49 crore, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The length of the stretch is 47.492 km and the same would be widened on engineering, procurement and construction mode under Bharatmala scheme.

The Ramdas-Gurdaspur section is part of Border Roads designated to NHAI under Bharatmala scheme.

The objective of this work is to provide good road network access and undertake development of border areas, the statement said.

"The project comprises development of 1.5 km of project length to 4-lane and 45.992 km to 2-lane ...The contract period is 550 days, including O&M period of 4 years. The project will have 13 minor bridges, an ROB, Realignment of 1.22 Km and 23 bus bays and shelters," the statement said. PTI NAM SBT