NHAI awards Rs 4,453 cr highway projects in TN, Puducherry

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded highway projects worth Rs 4,452.56 crore to IRB Infrastructure Developers and Oriental Structural Engineers in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

"The NHAI has issued Letter of Award (LOA) for development of National Highway sections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The contract for Tamil Nadu project has been given to IRB Infrastructure Developers.

The other two works pertained to Rs 1294.47 crore and Rs 998.70 crore projects for four-laning of 38 km stretch of Puducherry - Poondiyankuppam section of NH 45A and 29 km section of Viluppuram - Puducherry on NH 45A, the statement said.

The statement said Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd was given the Rs 1,294.47 crore contract while the other went to IRB Infrastructure Developers.

The 180-km long Villupuram-Nagapattinum section transverses through major towns Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi and Karaikkal. PTI NAM ABM ABM