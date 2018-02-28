NHAI awards Rs 939-cr contract for ring road around Srinagar

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India has awarded a Rs 939 crore project for construction of proposed Srinagar Ring Road to Ramky Infrastructure, the government said today.

"The NHAI has issued letter of award for construction of of the proposed Srinagar Ring Road/ Bypass from Galander to Crossing of Sumbel Road on the Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH-IA)," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The 42.10 km project with a cost of Rs 939.41 crore has been awarded to Ramky Infrastructure and would be implemented on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, the statement said adding the construction period is 36 months.

The entire greenfield alignment has been proposed on the western side of Srinagar City to cater provide connectivity to the habitation on that side, it said.

It will also provide smooth and easy traffic flow in and around Srinagar City.

"Vehicles carrying heavy machinery to border/strategic areas of Baramula, Uri, Kupwara, Bandipora and Gandarbal will have an easier, congestion free passage along this route," the statement said.

The Ring Road/ Bypass will traverse through 52 villages and 5 Districts (Phulwama, Budgaon, Baramula, Srinagar & Bandipora), it added.

The ring road/bypass will also lead to substantial socio-economic growth of the area.