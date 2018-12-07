NHAI focuses on sustainable, green road development: Member

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said it is focusing on sustainable, safe and green development of road projects in the country. "Despite pressure of constructing road infrastructure with speed, NHAI is focusing on providing safe, sustainable, accessible, clean and green mobility in the country," NHAI Member (Projects) R K Pandey was quoted as saying in a statement. A sustainable mobility in the country, he said, will address a lot of issues coming in the way of safe system for road users. The safety of road users, workers as well as environment protection, he said, are a matter of concern during construction activities worldwide. "NHAI is fast changing its contract system and has set up a high powered committee in the MoRTH to clear the projects as per requirements," he added. PTI SID MRMR