NHAI GM among four arrested by CBI in Rs 27 lakh bribery case

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The CBI has arrested four persons, including a general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 27 lakh for clearing bills, officials said Monday.Gali Sridhar, General Manager (Technical), NHAI, posted in Madurai, Sudhakar Vaduppu, Assistant Manager, Hyderabad-based NSS Infrastructure, private persons Sai Prasad and Pawan, an employee of Vaduppu have been arrested by the CBI, they said."It was also alleged that the general manager (Technical), National Highways Authority of India Limited (NHAI) demanded a bribe of Rs 27 lakh in Hyderabad for clearing bills of the said private firm pertaining to ongoing work at NH 7 Madurai Kanyakumari stretch of Tamil Nadu," a CBI spokesperson said here.KNR constructions is implementing Madurai-Kanyakumari NH7 project. NSS Infrastructure is a sub-contractor of KNR constructions.Sridhar allegedly demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 27 lakh from Vaduppu on April 17.He allegedly directed that the bribe should be paid to his relative Sai Prasad in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, the CBI has alleged in its FIR.It was planned that Pawan would courier the amount from Hyderabad to Kadapa, the CBI alleged.The agency arrested the accused when he was receiving the bribe, he said."After initial investigation, all the four accused, including the general manager(Technical), NHAI and assistant manager of the said private firm, were arrested. Searches were conducted at six places, including the office and residential premises of the accused at Hyderabad, Kadapa and Madurai," the CBI spokesperson said. PTI ABS KJKJ