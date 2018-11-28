NHB disburses Rs 3,270 cr to 1.43 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY till Nov 28

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) National Housing Bank (NHB) said Wednesday it has disbursed Rs 3,270 crore subsidy to more than 1.43 lakh households so far this year under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) of the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY).NHB is the central nodal agency for the implementation of the CLSS."This has exceeded the cumulative amounts over the past three years, i.e. since the launch of the Scheme: whereas in the period 2015-18, Rs 2,943 crore was given to 1.38 lakh households, the coverage this year, so far has surpassed these numbers," NHB said in statement.Promotion of affordable housing for Economically Weaker Section, Lower Income Group, and Middle Income Group through Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) is one of the four verticals of PMAY (Urban) under Housing for All Mission by 2022, it said.The CLSS was introduced in June 2015 under PMAY for home loans to customers from the EWS, LIG and was extended to Middle Income Group (MIG) from January 2017. The CLSS has been implemented through scheduled commercial banks, housing finance companies, regional rural banks, cooperative banks, small finance banks and registered non-banking financial company - micro finance institutions. PTI DP KPM MRMR