NHPC board okays share buyback at Rs 28 apiece for Rs 600 crore

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) State-run hydro power giant NHPC's board has approved buy back of 21.42-crore equity shares at Rs 28 apiece, aggregating Rs 600 crore.The board approves the buy back by the company of its fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each not exceeding 21,42,85,714 equity shares (representing 2.09 per cent of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company) at a price of Rs 28 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 599,99,99,992, a BSE filing said.According to the statement, the board has fixed November 30 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the shareholders, who are eligible to participate in the buy back.On Wednesday, NHPC posted a 19.62 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 1,218.51 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to Rs 1,018.64 crore a year ago.Its total revenue rose to Rs 2,966.58 crore in the second quarter from Rs 2,490.70 crore a year ago.The company in its Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2018 has approved final dividend of Rs 0.28 per equity share (face value of Rs 10 each) which is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.12 per equity share paid in 2017-18 totalling to Rs 1.40 per equity share for 2017 -18. The NHPC share price was down 3.87 per cent at Rs 26.05 per piece on BSE closing on Thursday. PTI KKS MKJ