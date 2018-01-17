NHPC discusses biz prospects in energy sector with UP govt

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) State-owned NHPC today said it has discussed with the Uttar Pradesh government the future prospects of mutual interest in the energy sector. In a statement, the company said that NHPC CMD Balraj Joshi and companys Director Finance M K Mittal held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar and state Principal Secretary (Energy) Alok Kumar in Lucknow on yesterday.

"In the meeting, future business prospects of mutual interest in the energy sector were discussed," the statement said. NHPC was incorporated with an objective to plan, promote and organise an integrated and efficient development of hydroelectric power in all aspects. Presently, NHPC is engaged in the construction of 5 projects aggregating to a total installed capacity of 4,290 MW, according to companys website. PTI SID JD MKJ