NHPC explores options for interstate trading

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) State-run hydro power giant NHPC today said it is exploring various options for interstate trading in the country, including obtaining membership of Power Exchange and enrolling with an e-bidding portal DEEP.

"NHPC is exploring various trading options. NHPC is also in the process of obtaining the membership of Power Exchange and registration in the DEEP e-bidding portal as a trader," NHPC said in a BSE filing today.

Earlier this year, the NHPC had filed a petition with CERC for grant of Category-I license for interstate trading in electricity in whole of India. CERC in its order dated April 23, 2018 decided to issue a Category-1 license to the NHPC for interstate trading in electricity.

In view of the order of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), the NHPC would be able to undertake interstate trading in electricity across the country, it said.

The NHPCs decision to enter interstate trading of power segment, is in line with the power ministrys plan to make it an aggregator for meeting the demand of peaking power. Now, the NHPC can do so because it has a trading licence.