NHPC inks pact with SBI for Rs 500 cr term-loan

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC Sunday said it has entered into agreement with the country's largest lender State Bank of India for a term-loan of Rs 500 crore.The borrowed fund will be utilised to finance the capital expenditure, NHPC said in a statement."The loan has tenor of 10 years with 3 years of moratorium period and the rate of interest is linked with one year MCLR (currently at 8.50%)," it added. PTI KRH KRH BALBAL