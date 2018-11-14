NHPC Net up 19.62% at Rs 1,218.51 cr in Jul-Sept qtr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC posted 19.62 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 1,218.51 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company's net profit in the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was Rs 1,018.64 crore, a BSE filing stated. According to the statement total revenue of the company rose to Rs 2,966.58 crore in second quarter from Rs 2,490.70 crore a year ago. Electricity generation is the principal business activity of the company. Other operations including contracts, project management and consultancy works do not form a reportable segment as per the Ind AS 108, the company said. It is having a single geographical segment as all its power stations are located within the country. The company in its Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2018 has approved final dividend of Rs 0.28 per equity share (face value of Rs 10 each) which is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.12 per equity share paid in 2017-18 totalling to Rs 1.40 per equity share for 2017 -18. PTI KKS KKS ADIADI