NHPC Q4 net up over two-fold at Rs 492 cr

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC Monday posted over two-fold jump in standalone profit at Rs 492.29 crore for March quarter mainly due to higher revenues. The company's profit in January-March, 2017-18 stood at Rs 199.80 crore, a BSE filing said. Total revenues rose to Rs 2,186.25 crore in March quarter compared to Rs 1.406.07 crore in the year-ago period.The standalone net profit in 2018-19 slipped to Rs 2,630.55 crore from Rs 2,769.03 crore a year ago. Total revenue increased to Rs 9,085.96 crore from Rs 8,358.77 crore in 2017-18.The consolidated net profit for 2018-19 is Rs 2,595.61 crore as compared to Rs 2,513.90 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 9,846.81 crore in the fiscal from Rs 8,785.66 crore in 2017-18. The company's board recommended final dividend of Re 0.75 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 per share for 2018-19 . This dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Re 0.71 per equity share paid in March this year. Power generation is principal business activity of the company. Other operations namely power trading, contracts, project management and consultancy works do not form a reportable segment as per the lnd AS 108 - 'Operating Segment'.