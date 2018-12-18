scorecardresearch
NHRC issues notice to Maha govt and Labour Ministry over hospital fire in Mumbai

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Maharashtra government and the Labour Ministry Tuesday over a fire incident in a Mumbai hospital in which six people died, an official statement said.The commission has also asked them to submit a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, including action taken against the guilty, if any.According to the statement, the NHRC took suo motu cognisance over media reports that a massive fire engulfed the Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital Monday in Andheri area of Mumbai, killing six people and injuring 141 others. PTI UZM UZM DPBDPB

