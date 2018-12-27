NHRC launches toll-free helpline, facility to file complaint through CSC

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The NHRC Thursday launched a toll-free number and also a facility to file complaints through Common Service Centre (CSC), officials said.Justice (retd) H L Dattu, the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, unveiled the toll-free number -- 14433 -- at a brief ceremony at the Manav Adhikar Bhawan, the headquarters of the rights body."As a part of the collaborative programme with the Common Service Centre team, the NHRC, to begin with, has shortlisted 750 Common Service Centres with at least one each in a district. The service will be expanded to all the CSCs in a phased manner," NHRC Secretary General Ambuj Sharma said.The integration of NHRC's online complaint filing system with the CSC portal of Centre was also launched by him, officials said, adding, these steps have been taken by the commission to expand its outreach in line with its various Silver Jubilee initiatives.The NHRC this year completed 25 years of its eventful journey."Now people, in addition to sending their complaints related to human rights violations, to the Commission by post, fax, e-mail, online through NHRC website, can also send them through the Common Service Centres. They can also contact the NHRC on the toll-free number for necessary guidance regarding complaints and its status," the NHRC said in a statement.The toll-free number would be available only during the office hours of the NHRC, the official said. PTI KND TIRTIR