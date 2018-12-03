NHRC, NCW notices to UP govt, DGP over woman set ablaze by her tormentors

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The NHRC has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief over reports of a woman being set ablaze allegedly by her tormentors, when she was going to lodge a complaint with the police.The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also directed the Uttar Pradesh police chief to apprise it of action taken in the case. On November 29, the 26-year-old woman was allegedly molested by two brothers and when she tried to approach the police to get an FIR lodged, the duo allegedly caught hold of her, sprinkled kerosene on her body and set her ablaze. The victim was admitted to the district hospital with 40-45 per cent burn injuries. PTI KND/UZM KND TIRTIR