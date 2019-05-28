NHRC notice to Hry DGP over women being 'beaten' by Faridabad police personnel

New India, May 28 (PTI) The NHRC Tuesday sent a notice to DGP of Haryana over reports of a video of a woman allegedly being beaten by some Faridabad police personnel going viral on social media.The matter was also brought to notice of the Haryana Police on Monday by the State Women Commission which took strong view of the incident."The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about a policeman brutally beating a woman with a belt in Adarsh Nagar police station area, district Faridabad, Haryana in October 2018," the NHRC said in a statement. The commission said it has issued a notice to the director general of police of Haryana, seeking a detailed report, including status of the criminal case registered against the guilty public servants, adding that the response is expected within six weeks positively.Two head constables of the Haryana Police were suspended and three Special Police Officers terminated from service in the wake of surfacing of the video.A police spokesperson Monday said the incident took place in October last year, but it was not reported to police by the victim at that time.The video of the alleged incident went viral in the last couple of days, following which police got details of the case verified, he said."The incident allegedly happened after the woman refused to disclose the information about herself and a man, who was with her in a park and had escaped when police personnel raided the place. The incident came to light after a four minute video of the same went viral on social media," the rights panel said in the statement.Issuing the notice to the DGP, the commission has observed that the content of the news report are "shocking" and if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights.Faridabad, being part of the National Capital Region, is considered to be one of the most advanced cities of Haryana, it said."As reported, such a cruel and inhuman act of policemen against a woman in their custody indicates that the public servants not only failed to perform their duty, but also acted in unlawful and unethical manner, causing indignity to a woman in their custody," the statement said.According to media reports carried Tuesday, a case has been registered against the accused policemen on charges of wrongful confinement, causing hurt and insulting the modesty of a woman. PTI KND KJKJ